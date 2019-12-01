GUESS, Julia Lynn Coker 76, of Valrico, Florida, passed away on November 26, 2019 at the Brandon Regional Hospital, Brandon, Florida with her husband at her bedside. She was born on September 8, 1943 in Talladega, Alabama and was preceded in death by her father, William Larkin Coker Jr. and her mother, Hattie Wallace Bullard Coker. Julia is survived by her husband, Norman W, Guess; her daughter, Tracey Baynes Oprandy (Frank); her sons; Mark Baynes (Michelle) and Rusty L. Baynes (Holly); stepson, David Guess; granddaughters, Ella Oprandy and Chole Baynes; grandsons, Jonathan Oprandy, Brandon Baynes, Casey Baynes and Will Baynes. She is also survived by her brother, Larkin Coker (Joan); nieces, Susan Coker, Sally Coker and nephew, Will Coker. Honoring Julia's wishes, there will be no visitation, funeral service, interment service or Celebration of Life. Julia did request, that those who wish, to please make a donation to The Missions Fund, c/o Bell Shoals Baptist Church, 2102 Bell Shoals Road, Brandon, Florida, 33511 in the memory of Julia Lynn Coker Guess. To sign the guest book visit: www.veteransfuneralcare.com Veterans Funeral Care (727) 524-9202
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 1, 2019