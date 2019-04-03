Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julia Hyatt "Joy" Olson

Julia Hyatt "Joy" Olson Obituary
OLSON, Julia Hyatt "Joy"

was born October 4, 1935 in Trenton, NJ. She moved to Clearwater, FL and graduated from Clearwater High School class of 1954. Julia passed away peacefully March 29, 2019 in Largo, FL. She is survived by her son, Rodney V. Olson Jr. (Dana Olson) and her daughter, Joy Rene Stewart (Jimmy Stewart). Joy was the light in everyone's lives and her kindness filled everyone's soul. A Celebration of Life will be held at Alife Tribute Funeral Care, Friday April 5, 2019, 2 pm, at 716 Seminole Blvd., Largo, Florida 33770. Family and friends are welcome to share stories, memories, and say goodbye to our mother, friend, and living spirit; just how Joy would have wanted. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joy's name to RSC Food Bank Pinellas.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 3, 2019
