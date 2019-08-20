JENNINGS, Julia G. "Judy" passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, August 18, 2019. She was born in Washington PA, having moved to Tampa in 1968. She attended and graduated from St. Catherine's School in Richmond, VA, University of North Carolina- Greensboro, and Penn State University. Judy taught Physical Education at Grove City College, PA and The Academy of the Holy Names for 32 years. She is predeceased by her husband, Don; her parents, Robert and Matilda George; brother and sister, Robert George and Matilda Armstrong. She is survived by her son, Jeff and Fiance Valli Griffith; grandson, Jeffrey (Marisa); and granddaughter, Marissa (Matt); their mother, Veronica Hescott; and two great-grandchildren, Colton and Olivia all of Tampa. She is also survived by her niece, Debbie Jennings Fowler of Rio Rancho NM; nephew, Robert Duffy (Helen) of Savannah, GA, and his two children, Patrick and Ryan Duffy. Her passions were Swimming, Tennis, Needlework, Reading and time with her family. She was an active member of Palma Ceia Presbyterian Church in Tampa. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to The Academy of the Holy Names Scholarship Fund, The Judeo-Christian Health Clinic, or Palma Ceia Presbyterian Church. A gathering of friends and family will be held on Thursday, August 22 at the McLoughlin Center of Christ the King, 821 S. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, from 6-7 pm and a service will begin at 7 pm. Please visit her online guestbook at www.blountcurrymacdill.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 20, 2019