1/
Julia KOCUR
1923 - 2020
{ "" }
KOCUR, Julia Galon, 97, of St. Petersburg, died at a local nursing home on July 17, 2020. She was born in Potok, Poland on July 4, 1923 to Aniela and Franciszek Galon. Julia lived in Krosno, Poland before moving to Hartford, CT in 1960. She moved to St. Petersburg in 1973. Mrs. Kocur was a communicant of Mercy of God Polish Mission and Polonia Klub. She leaves a son, Janusz Kocur of Wethersfield, CT and daughter, Christine Hipp of St. Petersburg; five grandchildren, Fred and Julia Hipp, John R. and Jason Kocur, Latisha Tyrseck; and five great-grandchildren, Nicholas Georgiev, Joseph Kocur, Maxwell Kocur, Taliah and Tatianna Tyrseck. Funeral Mass will be at 2 pm on Friday, July 24, 2020 at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 1800 12th St. N., St. Petersburg. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, 5750 49th St. N., St. Petersburg. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mercy of God Polish Mission, 1358 20th Ave. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33704 or to Polonia Inc., 4350 16th St. N, St. Petersburg, FL 33703.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Funeral Mass
02:00 PM
St. Paul's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
5750 49th Street North
Saint Petersburg, FL 33709
(727) 527-1196
July 22, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the (Galon) Kocur Families for the loss of your loved one, Julia, and pray God gives you comfort, peace and strength.
JW/JKH
