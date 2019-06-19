HALLER, Julia M.
of Hudson, FL passed January 26, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband, Wilfred Haller, she is survived by her children, Ron Cole, Cheryl (Terry) Stone, Scott (Derita) Haller, and Greg (Shari) Haller; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren. A celebration of life service to be held at the Beacon Woods East Clubhouse, 8421 Clayton Blvd., Hudson, FL. Friday, June 21, 2019, 10 am-12 pm. The family requests donations in her name to St Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from June 19 to June 20, 2019