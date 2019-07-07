Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Services
Boza & Roel Funeral Home
4730 North Armenia Avenue
Tampa, FL 33603
(813) 877-7676
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Boza & Roel Funeral Home
4730 North Armenia Avenue
Tampa, FL 33603
Service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Boza & Roel Funeral Home
4730 North Armenia Avenue
Tampa, FL 33603
Interment
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
2:30 PM
Garden of Memories
Julia Morales


1936 - 2019
Julia Morales Obituary
MORALES, Julia

83, of Tampa, FL, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019. She was born January 23, 1936 in Havana, Cuba to Arnano and Dora Aquino. Julia was employed with GTE for 23 years. In her spare time, she was an avid reader. She is preceded in death by her parents. Julia is survived by her children, Daisy Bost (Tony), Joe Morales (Darlene), and Ronny Morales (Gina); grandchildren, Chris Morales, Natalie Bost, Michael Morales, and Madison Morales; great-granddaughter, Tenara Hall; as well as the father of her children, Jose B. Morales. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation 11 am-1 pm Monday, July 8, 2019 at Boza & Roel Funeral Home, 4730 N. Armenia Avenue. Service will begin at 1 pm, and Interment in Garden of Memories will follow at 2:30 pm.

Boza & Roel Funeral Home

Tampa, Florida (813) 877-7676
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 7, 2019
