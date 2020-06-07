Julia SANDEFUR
SANDEFUR, Julia 88, passed away suddenly May 18, 2020 in St. Petersburg. She was a devout Catholic; a compassionate, loving, and caring sister, mother, grandmother, and great-grand-mother. She is survived by her three daughters, Debbie Knoll (Jeff), Stephayne Conzett (Jim), Dr. Staci Price-McCarthy (Steve) and extended family. She was an avid reader and card player. She had never-ending love and care for others and brought such joy into the life of all. She will be greatly missed although we know she is happy in heaven with the love of her life and family. Mass is at St. Jude's Cathedral June 12, 2020 at 1 pm.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 7, 2020.
