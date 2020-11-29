WILLIAMS, Julia Bryant "Judy" 97, of Tampa passed away on November 24, 2020. Judy was born on August 21, 1923 in Welaka, FL and grew up in Miami. A graduate of Florida Southern College, she was nominated "Miss Southern" in 1945 and was a member of Delta Zeta Sorority. She also received a Master's Degree from the University of Florida in Physical/Health Education along with an additional degree in Counseling. Judy was inducted into the University of Florida College of Health and Human Performance Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame in 2011. She achieved a prestigious career in education, spanning 35 years, as teacher, counselor and administrator in both Hillsborough County Schools and the University of Tampa. Judy served as a member of the Board of Trustees at Hillsborough Community College along with helping create the HCC Foundation in the 1970s. In addition to being a former President of the HCC Foundation, her noteworthy accomplishments led to the formation of the Julia B. Williams Award, which is given to individuals who display leadership service and dedication to the Foundation. She was a member of the Tampa Women's Club and the Women's Golf Association at Palma Ceia Golf and Country Club. Judy was also a longtime member of Palma Ceia United Methodist Church. She was passionate in her love of the North Carolina mountains where she enjoyed a long golf membership with her husband Angus at the Wildcat Cliffs Country Club near Highlands, NC. The view from their mountain home was the "talk" of the area and she spent many summers entertaining and golfing with family and friends. She leaves a legacy reflecting love for her family, serving as a role model for her daughters, and as a pioneer for women in education and community service. Judy was truly the Matriarch of her family and relished her role as wife, mother, grandmama and great-grandmama. She is predeceased by her first husband, Richard Cline of three years; and Angus Williams Jr. of 67 years. She is also predeceased by her sisters, Cordelia McIlwain, Henrietta Cox, Lillian Lomax; and brother, Henry Bryant; along with sons-in-law, Joe Saunders and Ken Mulder. She is survived by her five daughters, Kathy Saunders, Janice (Jeff) Davis, Pamela LaCrosse, Sarah Mulder and Cheryl (Rick) Chadick who have all significantly benefitted from her character, strength and guidance. In addition, she is survived by grandchildren, Lee (Tina) Saunders, Richard (Hillary) Saunders, Stephen (Cody) Sullivan, Jeffrey (Justine) Davis, Jared (Kate) Davis, Jenna Davis, Kathy LaCrosse, Cindy LaCrosse, Tyler Mulder, Laura Mulder, Donald Sullivan and 13 great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff at The Estate of Hyde Park and FirstLight Home Care for their compassion and assistance. Because of the pandemic, a private family ceremony is planned. The family asks for consideration of donations to Lifepath Hospice, 11150 N. 53rd St., Attn: Garnet Team, Temple Terrace 33617 or Palma Ceia United Methodist Church, 3723 W. Bay to Bay Blvd., Tampa 33629. www.blountcurrymacdill.com