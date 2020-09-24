GONZALEZ, MD MPH Julian passed away from multiple myeloma complications on September 17, 2020, in Spokane, Washington. Julian was born to Maria de los Angeles Leon and Julian Gonzalez Montfort on September 6, 1948, in New York, New York. He married Soraya O. Aragundi in 1981. Julian, a family practice physician, was very well-educated. He first graduated from Jefferson High School in 1967 and was inducted into the school's hall of fame in 2016. He attended Southwest College, University of San Diego (Pre-med); Charles R. Drew Postgraduate Medical School, Medex Physician's Assistance Program (Physician's Assistant); Instituto Superior de Ciencias Medicas de la Habana, Havana, Cuba (Doctor of Medicine); SUNY at Brooklyn, Family Medicine Residency Program (Family Medicine Specialist); and John Hopkins University, School of Public Health (Master in Public Health, International Medicine/Health Emergencies in Large Populations). Julian served with the Navy USNR as a Hospital Corpsman Sep. 15, 1969 to April 17, 1972: Naval Amphibious Base, Coronado, Base Dispensary; Republic of Vietnam at Nha Be Naval Support Activity and NSA Bing Thuy; Special Warfare Group-Mobile Inshore Underwater Warfare Group One, San Diego, CA. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal; Vietnam Service Medal with one Bronze Star; Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal and the Army Air Medal. Julian's military, education, and work took him around the world. He lived in Spokane, WA; St. Maries, ID; Kotzebue, AK; Barrow, AK; Nome, AK; Anchorage, AK; several locations in California; New York; Tampa, Florida; Havana, Cuba and Safawa, Sudan. He traveled extensively around the word. Julian led a very active lifestyle. His interests included backpacking, kayaking, bicycling, winter sports, international travel, and basketball. He also enjoyed reading, writing and having meaningful conversations about life, justice, health discrepancies and politics. Julian is survived by his wife, Soraya O. Aragundi, MD; and sisters, Carmen Caldwell Gonzalez and Roxana Maria Gonzalez. He was preceded in death by his parents, Maria de los Angeles Leon and Julian Gonzalez Montfort; and sister, Diana Gonzalez. No services are being planned at this time. Memorial donations may be made to your preferred charity working for peace, justice, or feeding the hungry.



