HUNT, Julian Eugene USN "Gene" 79, of Largo, passed away September 29, 2019 at home. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Anna, two daughters, Gina L. Hunt and Sharon Deegan (Robert); two grandchildren, Daniel E. Hunt (Raven) and Jake Deegan; great-granddaugh-ter, Tatum Alexis Hunt; two sisters, Patricia Prifogle and Phyllis Archu-letta. He was a firefighter with the City of Clearwater. A gathering of family and friends will be held at 6 pm Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 with service at 7 pm at Hubbell Funeral Home 499 Indian Rocks Road, Belleair Bluffs, FL. Hubbellfuneralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 6, 2019