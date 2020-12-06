KESSLER, Julian Kenneth Julian was born in Lakeland, FL April 12, 1928. He passed away December 1, 2020. He graduated from Lakeland High School in 1946. He also served in the U.S. Navy at Pearl Harbor in 1946 to 1948. He then graduated from Florida Southern College in 1951. He is survived by his wife, Ruth; son, John (Jane); stepdaughters, Pam Franey (Scott), Phyllis Bishop; stepson, Dr. Scott Riley (Lynn); along with eight grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Amilda Kolozsvary, and his brother, William Kessler. Mr. Kessler founded J.K. Kessler & Associates in 1952 in Tampa, FL which was a sales organization specializing in industrial power transmission equipment, electric motors, and generators. Julian sold the company to his son, John in 1997. He was President of Power Transmission Equipment Associated (PTRA) in 1986, and Baldor District Managers Association (BDMA) in 1993 both national associations. He will be sorely missed by his family. He was a loving and caring husband, father, and grandfather. No services have been planned at this time. Veterans Funeral Care www.VeteransFuneralCare.com