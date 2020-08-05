1/1
KOSSOW, Julian 87, passed away peacefully Aug. 2, 2020. He was born Dec. 17, 1932, son of Ellis and Fay (Bortnick) Kossow. A lifelong Washingtonian, he loved his city and was passionate about the home sports teams, especially the Washington Nationals and the Washington football team. He married his former spouse in 1955 and had four children, Joe (Lynne) Kossow, Carrie (Mike) Kurutz, Amy (Peter) Ouborg and Anne (Evan) Tager. Over the years he became the grandfather to Emily (Jesse), Danny, Carolyn, Robin and Samantha. He has one great grandchild, Elliot. In 1996, he married the love of his life, Janet Zalman Kossow. They spent the next 24 years traveling the world while he worked full time as a Professor of Law at Stetson, Marquette and Georgetown Law Schools. He became the stepfather to Ben Polun (Hannah). He was the grandfather to their two children Max and Lev. He has been a loving brother to his sister, Carole (Ron) Fradkin. He was a man of passion teaching and mentoring his students. All who know him remember his sweetness, laughter and generosity. Services are private. To honor Julian's life donations may be made to: Georgetown University Fund a Fellow for Parkinson's, Office of Advancement, Department Number 0734, Washington, DC 20073.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sol Levinson & Bros
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
