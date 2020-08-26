Julian LANE

Or Copy this URL to Share

LANE, Julian "Jr" 82, of St. Petersburg, FL trans-itioned August 19, 2020. A member of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, serving on the Deacons Ministry, he is survived by his wife, Matty C. Lane; two daughters, Brena and Debra Lane; four siblings; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; other relatives. Funeral service is Saturday, Aug. 29, (family only), at Friendship M.B. Church. Smith Funeral Home/894-2266



