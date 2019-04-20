FENSKE, Julie Ella (Tholl)
of Temple Terrace, FL was received into heaven Saturday, April 6, 2019. She was born November 22, 1943 in Lutz, FL and is survived by her husband of 53 years, Edward Fenske; son, Hans (Karen), Jedidiah, Phineas John, Jakin; son, Stephen (Denise), Tyler, Tiara, Taylor, Talia, Tatum, Trent; son, Andrew (Samantha); chosen daughter, Miriam (Mark), Cole, Madison; brother, James "Jimmy" Jones, wife Betty; and family; sister, Katherine "Sue" Carbonell and family. This dedicated wife and working mother returned to the University of South Florida to complete her Masters in Library Science, while fighting her first battle with breast cancer. Her retirement was spent traveling with her husband to Alaska, Hawaii, the Caribbean, the Mediterranean and Europe. She lived according to her wedding vow, Song of Songs 6:3; I am my Beloved's, and my Beloved is mine. Her heart was to support and grow God's church nationwide and she loved to serve as a gifted pianist and soloist. Her greatest desire was to express her love for her family, her husband and her Beloved Jesus. A celebration of life will be held April 27, 2019 at 11 am at Grace Family Church Temple Terrace, 8610 Temple Terrace Hwy, Tampa, FL 33637.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019