Julie Germaine

GERMAINE, Julie 45, of Hudson formerly of Spring Hill died suddenly at home Saturday June 6, 2020. She was born in Berlin Germany and moved to Florida 35 years ago. She graduated from Springstead HS and South University with her BSN in Nursing and went on to become a Family Nurse Practitioner. Survivors include her mother, Marilyn of Spring Hill and the late father, Ralph and late sister, Jennifer. Arrangements by: National Cremation Society, Hudson



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store