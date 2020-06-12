Julie Germaine
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Julie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GERMAINE, Julie 45, of Hudson formerly of Spring Hill died suddenly at home Saturday June 6, 2020. She was born in Berlin Germany and moved to Florida 35 years ago. She graduated from Springstead HS and South University with her BSN in Nursing and went on to become a Family Nurse Practitioner. Survivors include her mother, Marilyn of Spring Hill and the late father, Ralph and late sister, Jennifer. Arrangements by: National Cremation Society, Hudson

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
National Cremation
13011 US Highway 19 North
Hudson, FL 34667
7278631000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved