Julie GROTH

GROTH, Julie LaFray 46, of Clearwater, died August 12, 2020. She was an organ donor and her death helped many obtain a better life. Born in Rocky River, Ohio, August 20, 1974. She graduated from Clearwater Central Catholic high school and Central Florida University. Julie worked for Morton Plant and Humana. She was a loving, caring, mother and was as beautiful on the inside as she was on the outside. Julie is survived by her husband, Steve; her amazing daughters, Alexandra and Haley; her mother, Joyce LaFray; her father, Warren LaFray; her sister, Christy LaFray; her step-father, Henry Little; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, friends and her loving dog, Ellie. We ask that any donations be sent to the ASPCA in her honor.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
