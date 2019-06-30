CARMELO, Julie Jean



54 years of age, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. She was born in Tarpon Springs, FL to parents, Robert and Jean Sansky (deceased). She attended Gulf High School in New Port Richey. She later worked in sales and marketing for various Tampa Bay businesses. Julie was a loving sister to her surviving sisters, Laurie Evans and Wendy Relue of Tampa. She is survived by nieces, Taylor and Kasey Weir; in addition, by nieces, Amanda and Lindsey Relue. She is also survived by an uncle and several cousins. Julie was so very kind to everyone and was always looking for ways to help others. She loved and was loved by her Golden Retriever, Willie. She supported numerous golden retriever rescues through the years. Julie was taken from us much sooner than our hearts were prepared to accept. But we know she is watching over us. Until we meet again, sweet sister. A private family Memorial Service will be held at a later date and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Julie's honor to a . Arrangements are under the artful care of:



Adams & Jennings Funeral Home, Tampa, FL (813) 237-3345. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 30, 2019