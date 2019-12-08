Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julie JEFFRIES. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JEFFRIES, Julie Kirsti 82, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, retired probation officer, and Samoyed enthusiast, died Monday, November 25, 2019 in Largo. A longtime resident of Kenneth City, Julie is survived by her husband of 37 years, John Patrick Jeffries of Largo; a daughter and son-in-law, Sarah Stevens and Thomas O'Toole Jr. of Silver Spring, Maryland; a son, Richard Schmidt of St. Petersburg; granddaughter, Shelby Stevens of Silver Spring, and grandson, Thomas John "T.J." O'Toole III of Silver Spring. Born in Hagerstown, the daughter of V.E. "Ditty" (Helfrich) and Richard Karl "Gus" Ludwig, Julie graduated from Hagerstown High School, then attended Washington College, where she was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority. She also studied in Mexico, then graduated in 1959 from the University of Maryland, College Park, with a Bachelor's degree in Spanish. After college, Julie worked as a secretary at the Pentagon in the headquarters of the U.S. Air Force Directorate of Telecommunications. She subsequently lived in Japan and later in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. In 1966, Julie moved to Kenneth City. She worked as a tax preparer in Gulfport, and in 1974 joined Florida Parole and Probation, later the State of Florida Department of Corrections, working as a secretary, and then as a probation officer. Julie also served as court officer for Pinellas County Circuit Judge Robert E. Beach. She retired in 2000. Julie was an avid fan of Samoyed dogs, and in retirement she and her husband traveled the country under the name Ken-Way Kennels, showing and competing their Samoyeds. Their dog Moustan earned champion status. Julie engaged in obedience training and competition, as well as rally, with her dog Kyra, and also competed in brace with her dogs, Kyra and Viktor. Julie's dogs appeared in holiday parades in the Pinellas County area pulling Santa's sled. Julie was also skilled in "chiengora," in which she would weave dog hair to turn it into yarn. In addition, Julie was active with her husband in his Seminole High School Class of 1964 Reunion Committee. She will be greatly missed. A graveside service will be held Friday, Dec. 27, at Bay Pines National Cemetery, 10000 Bay Pines Blvd., St. Petersburg, at 10 am.

