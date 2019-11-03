Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julie LATIMER. View Sign Service Information David C. Gross Funeral Home 6366 Central Avenue St. Petersburg , FL 33707 (727)-408-6651 Send Flowers Obituary

LATIMER, Julie died peacefully Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at the age of 59, after a battle with lung cancer. She was surrounded by friends and family and under the good care of Seasons Hospice. Julie was survived by lots of people. Are you breathing? If so, you are one of them, along with her parents, Linda (Hawkins) and Russell Latimer; sisters, Trina Burkholder and Jenny (David) Schmidt; and nephews, Kelly and Gus Burkholder and Garrett Stein. Julie was born in Bloomington, IN, February 23, 1960, moved to Pinellas County in the 1980s, and lived in St. Petersburg, FL since 1999. There, she worked hard for 30 years for a giant corporate overlord who did not deserve her effort and shall not be mentioned here. Her favorite thing in the world was to play beach volleyball, and she could be found on the sand courts of Gulfport every Sunday at 1 pm, until her illness no longer allowed her to enjoy it. Julie was hoping to survive long enough to vote for anyone other than Trump in the 2020 presidential election. She found some solace in watching the impeachment inquiry unfolding in her final days. Regardless of the outcome, please just get out and vote in her honor. Julie also loved pledging to 88.5 WMNF just to hear her name on the radio. So, in lieu of flowers, dial 813-238-8001 or go to

