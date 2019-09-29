Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julie POLENGHI. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

POLENGHI, Julia Marie (Cook) "Julie" passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019 in Melbourne Beach, FL. She was born in 1975 in St. Petersburg, FL and was a graduate of Canterbury School. Julia was the beloved wife of Dennis Polenghi and the mother of their two young sons, Domenico and Oliver Polenghi. She was the daughter of John and Janet Cook of Melbourne Beach, and her brother, John Cook Jr. resides in Key West. Julie was a woman who had a zest for adventure, learning, and nature. Her life was full of love, accomplishment, and fun shared with family and friends. Julie earned multiple degrees: BA in Anthropology, University of California, Santa Barbara; JD (law degree) University of Oregon, Eugene, and an advanced law degree, LLM, Master of Law in taxation, University of Florida, Gainesville. Her anthropology studies took her for a year to the University of Accra, Ghana, West Africa where she lived locally in university housing. She studied Comparative Law at Adelaide University College of Law, Australia. Professionally, Julie was a Senior Partner at Bovay & Cook (Gainesville). Julie then became a U.S. Treasury Tax Law Specialist and author for Congressional Correspondence in tax-free organizations (Washington D.C.). Her most recent position was Senior at Partner Cook & Clark (Melbourne). Julie traveled and lived on six continents. She explored The Great Wall of China and the ruins of Machu Picchu, Peru. She journeyed to Timbuktu, crossing the Sahara Desert by camel. She honeymooned for a month, traveling through Southeast Asia and experienced the Nargis Cyclone in Myanmar. Of all of her accomplishments and life adventures it was the love of her family, especially of her young sons, that gave her the most joy. As a friend said of Julie's legacy to her sons, "May her silly soul continue to shine in them every minute of every day". It is her "silly soul" that brings comfort to our broken hearts that will always miss her. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Billy's Stone Crab, One Colland Road, Tierra Verde, FL; 1-2 Reflections. 24 reception.

