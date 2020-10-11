VAN ACKER, Julie Christine (Thieman) 53, of Tampa, FL passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020 peacefully at her home, from triple negative breast cancer, surrounded by her loving family, friends, beautiful soul and boyfriend Arnie Jackson and faithful canine companion Zeke. A celebration of life will be held Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 1-5 pm at the Arbor Greene Community Center, 18000 Arbor Green Dr., Tampa, FL 33647. (COVID guidelines will be strictly enforced). Opening words from the family will begin at 1 pm followed by light snacks and beverages. There will also be a celebration of life held in her hometown of Kansas City with date to be determined. Julie was born December 18, 1966, to Frederick and Sue Ann (Bushmeyer) Thieman in Kansas City, KS, the middle of three children. She attended Claude A Huyck elementary, Arrowhead middle and graduated from Sumner Academy of Arts & Science in 1985. While at Sumner she was a Junior Class Officer, Junior Class Representative, Club Officer, and Homecoming Royalty, as well as participated in Concert Band, Marching Band, Pep Band, Stage Band, Symphonic Orchestra, Flag Corps, French Club, Junior Mixed Choir, Key Club, Latin Club, Basketball Manager, Track, Volleyball, and Yearbook Editor. After graduation she attended Baker University on a music scholarship and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Business and Marketing. While at Baker she was a member of the Phi Mu sorority holding the office of Vice President, played volleyball and performed in flute recitals, as well as provided piano accompaniment for many recitals and held her own senior flute recital which was only offered to music majors. After graduating from Baker, Julie began her lifelong career in the foods industry working for Johnsonville Sausage. She went on to hold regional sales and national account positions with Sara Lee Foods and Advance Pierre Foods. In 2012, having made changes towards a more healthy, organic, plant based lifestyle she decided it was time to also make a career change and sought employment with Village Grown Organic. She was a member of the Southeast Produce Council and in 2013 landed what she called the 'job of her dreams" accepting the Business Development Manager position with Organic Girl. She was so proud of this company, the position she held, the peers she worked with and the management. In 2018 she was featured in the Membership Spotlight in the Southern Roots publication which recognizes women in produce. Julie talked the talk and walked the talk by living out her health and wellness lifestyle. When Julie wasn't working she traveled the world and enjoyed experiencing the various cultures around the world. A few of her most memorable travels were to Australia, Africa and Macchu Picchu. She was also a very accomplished pianist, flutist, weaver, crocheter and knitter. She attributes the gift of her crafting skills to her mother and grandmother. She also was a member of the Arbor Greene tennis team as well as the USTA. She also competed in the NPC bodybuilding competitions. Julie was a devoted daughter, sister, niece, neighbor and friend. She always gave 110% in everything she did. Losing was never an option. We are all better for having had Julie in our lives. She will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Al (Zoe) Bushmeyer; paternal grandparents, Emile (Evelyn) Thieman; and niece, Sarah (Fugate) Rushing. She is survived by her parents, Frederick and Sue Ann Thieman, Rogers, AR; sister, Becky (Dan) Hart, Shawnee, KS; brother, Jeff (Jaime) Thieman, son, Trey, Bentonville, AR; Jack (Sheryl) Bushmeyer, Perrysburg, OH; Noah (Alissa) Fugate, Kansas City, MO; Kerri (Derrick) Bonner, Trimble, MO, many cousins, great-nieces, great-nephews and special friends too numerous to mention. Flowers are welcome and can be delivered to the Arbor Greene Community Center prior to 11 am Tuesday, October 13, 2020 however, in lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made to The Humane Society of Tampa Bay, 3607 N. Armenia Ave., Tampa, FL 33607. The family would like to express their gratitude to the many friends, neighbors, and colleagues that reached out to support Julie by sending cards, flowers, gifts and home cooked meals.



