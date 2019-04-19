Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julien TIMMERMAN Sr. and Julien John TIMMERMAN Jr.. View Sign

TIMMERMAN, Julien Sr.



63, of Tampa, Florida, passed away in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his family on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Julien was born on August 8, 1955 in Stamford, CT. He was a mechanic for the better part of his life, working on both cars and aircraft. In addition, he was an avid NASCAR fan and lover of rock music. He was also the type of person that would give you the shirt off his own back. Most importantly, he was a caring husband and father who loved his family very much.



Julien was survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Robin Timmerman, along with three sons, David Timmerman and Julien Timmerman Jr. of Tampa, FL, and Robert Timmerman of Las Vegas, NV, all of whom were with him in his final days. Julien lived a full life, and brought good into the world. He will be deeply missed.



TIMMERMAN, Julien John Jr.



22, of Tampa, FL, passed away on Monday, April 18, 2019, while dealing with the loss of his best friend and father. Julien was born on December 30, 1996 in Daytona, FL. He was a passionate gamer and a very hard worker who was well-liked by both his fellow employees and the customers he served. Julien was also there for his dying father during his final days, making sure he was comfortable while also serving admirably as the man of the house. While his time on this earth was brief, he will never be forgotten by those he loved. May he find peace and be reunited with his father.



A service will be held for both Julien Sr. and Jr. on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at 2 pm located at 1733 W. Fletcher Ave., Tampa, FL 33612 (behind Pizza Hut). All are welcome.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 19, 2019

