PASTIRJAK, Juliette Mastry 96, a lifelong resident of St. Petersburg, died suddenly following hip surgery Thursday, November 21, 2019. Well known for her energy and enthusiasm, Juliette was always very active in her community. Most recently she volunteered weekly at Gulfport Public Library, St. Pete Beach Public Library, and freeFall Theatre. She touched many lives with her generosity, indomitable spirit, and feisty passion for life. She will be deeply missed by her children, friends, family, and all who knew her. Full obituary and online guestbook at: legacy.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019