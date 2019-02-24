Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julio Antonio ESQUIVEL VALDES. View Sign

ESQUIVEL VALDES, Julio



Antonio passed away February 19, 2019 in Tampa, FL. He was 79. Julio was born in Mexico City to Julio Ce;sar Esquivel Mestre and Josefa Valde;s Rmon, October 26, 1939. He was the oldest of four, the only boy, and loved to play in the streets until it was supper time. He graduated from medical school from UNAM (the National Autonomous University of Mexico). Immigrating to the U.S., arriving first to take an internship in Norristown, PA, (January 1968), he eventually settled his family in Miami, FL in 1972. For close to 30 years, he worked in emergency rooms throughout Florida. He would fly his Cessna single-engine airplane from Opa-locka to Port St. Lucie to Cape Coral and throughout the state to staff the ERs. He married Shirley Jane Miller, June 27, 1977 at their home in Miami Lakes. They were inseparable until she passed in Tampa, in 2009, playing tennis and scrabble when he was not working. Julio is survived by his three sisters, Rosalia, Laura and Rita; his five children, Julio, Alex, Jose, Rita, and Julie; as well as his five grandchildren, Alejandro, Leonardo, Andrew, Josie, and Jillian.

ESQUIVEL VALDES, JulioAntonio passed away February 19, 2019 in Tampa, FL. He was 79. Julio was born in Mexico City to Julio Ce;sar Esquivel Mestre and Josefa Valde;s Rmon, October 26, 1939. He was the oldest of four, the only boy, and loved to play in the streets until it was supper time. He graduated from medical school from UNAM (the National Autonomous University of Mexico). Immigrating to the U.S., arriving first to take an internship in Norristown, PA, (January 1968), he eventually settled his family in Miami, FL in 1972. For close to 30 years, he worked in emergency rooms throughout Florida. He would fly his Cessna single-engine airplane from Opa-locka to Port St. Lucie to Cape Coral and throughout the state to staff the ERs. He married Shirley Jane Miller, June 27, 1977 at their home in Miami Lakes. They were inseparable until she passed in Tampa, in 2009, playing tennis and scrabble when he was not working. Julio is survived by his three sisters, Rosalia, Laura and Rita; his five children, Julio, Alex, Jose, Rita, and Julie; as well as his five grandchildren, Alejandro, Leonardo, Andrew, Josie, and Jillian. Funeral Home Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Carrollwood

3207 W BEARSS AVE

Tampa , FL 33618

(813) 968-2231 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close