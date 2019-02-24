ESQUIVEL VALDES, Julio
Antonio passed away February 19, 2019 in Tampa, FL. He was 79. Julio was born in Mexico City to Julio Ce;sar Esquivel Mestre and Josefa Valde;s Rmon, October 26, 1939. He was the oldest of four, the only boy, and loved to play in the streets until it was supper time. He graduated from medical school from UNAM (the National Autonomous University of Mexico). Immigrating to the U.S., arriving first to take an internship in Norristown, PA, (January 1968), he eventually settled his family in Miami, FL in 1972. For close to 30 years, he worked in emergency rooms throughout Florida. He would fly his Cessna single-engine airplane from Opa-locka to Port St. Lucie to Cape Coral and throughout the state to staff the ERs. He married Shirley Jane Miller, June 27, 1977 at their home in Miami Lakes. They were inseparable until she passed in Tampa, in 2009, playing tennis and scrabble when he was not working. Julio is survived by his three sisters, Rosalia, Laura and Rita; his five children, Julio, Alex, Jose, Rita, and Julie; as well as his five grandchildren, Alejandro, Leonardo, Andrew, Josie, and Jillian.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 24, 2019