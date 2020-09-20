YANEZ, Julio Daniel passed away in his sleep peacefully at home May 1, 2020. Julio was born in Caracas, Venezuela July 18, 1953 and moved to the Tampa Bay area in 1972. He soon became a skilled pipe welder honing his craft at work sites throughout Florida for over forty years. He loved baseball, especially watching his favorite team the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Yankees either on TV or live at Tropicana Field with his kids. Julio was an avid fisherman. He spent many mornings fishing on the Gandy Bridge in hopes of catching his signature fish, snook. You could find him every weekend, firing the grill up and joking with his family over good food and a Budweiser. Julio was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Julieta Carrasquel. Julio is survived by his wife of 47 years, Leilah; three children, Julie, Emily, and Andrew Yanez; his sister, Yolanda Carras-quel; and nephew, Mario Balestrini of Caracas, Venezuela. A memorial service in Julio's honor will be announced at a later time. Until we meet again, we love you papa.



