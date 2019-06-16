|
COLVILLE, June
93, of Dunedin, Florida passed away June 3, 2019 at Suncoast Hospice Care Center North Pinellas. June was raised in Grosse Pointe, Michigan and enjoyed sailing on Lake Saint Clair with her father, brother, and other family and friends. She met the love of her life, Charles "Dick" Colville while an undergraduate student at Michigan State University. They were married in February, 1946. Her husband Dick, brother Todd, and sister Carol, preceded her in death. Her children, Jean Penney, Elizabeth Smith, and William Colville; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren survive her. June had an effervescent personality and could make lasting friends with ease. Her memorial service will be at 10:30 am, Thursday, June 27, 2019 at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, 705 Michigan Blvd., Dunedin, FL 34698. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, Suncoast Hospice, PEO Sisterhood P.C.E. International Fund. Alife Tribute-Largo
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 16, 2019