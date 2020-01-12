June COTON

Obituary
COTON, June 98, died peacefully January 8, 2020. June was preceded in death by her husband, Augusto "Goody" Coton; her four children, Mariana, Gloria, Millie, and Augie. She is survived by her grandson, Richard Coton; great-grand-daughter, Jessica Coton; one great-great-grandson, Kay-den; daughter-in-law, Diane Conte; and other family members. The family wishes to thank Genesis at West Bay, Pinellas Hospice Burgundy Team, and Sunshine Health for their dedicated care of June these last few years. Funeral services will be held graveside January 14 at 11 am, Garden of Memories Myrtle Hill Cemetery, 4207 E. Lake Ave., Tampa. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pinellas Hospice Burgundy Team, Genesis of West Bay, or the , in June's memory.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 12, 2020
