June DORSETT

DORSETT, June 90, of St. Petersburg passed away October 12, 2020 at the home of her daughter in Crystal Beach. June was married for 71 years to Joseph Dorsett who passed away in April. She is survived by their four children and their families, David (Clara) and sons, Jason (Thalia) and Todd, Becky Ericson and son, Matthew, Mark and children, Amanda Brooks (Jeff), Jenny Byrn (Rich), Alex; daughter-in-law, Cheryl, Karol Withrow (Jason), and children Austin Chambers (Laura), Julia and Jackson, and five great-grandchildren. June was a devoted wife and mother who loved her family above all. She was an avid reader and passed that love along to many. As a proud homemaker, she made sure each family member had one of her quilts and afghans. She enjoyed hiking and the outdoors with friends and family well into her eighties, especially at the North Carolina cabin. June was a fierce competitor, playing Mexican Train and Rummy Cube. Even with four children she found time to type her husband's math textbooks so they would be ready for publication. She was a member of Pasadena Community Church for over 50 years and served at co-editor of the Parish Visitor. June volunteered at Pasadena's Thrift Store and loved finding special treasures for those she loved. She will be missed by many.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store