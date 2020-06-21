GAW, June Carol (Schuerger) 80, of Portageville, MO June Carol passed away from cancer June 3, 2020. Her most loved ones were with her in person and in spirit as she left this world and entered the arms of our Holy Father. She has now joined her first husband, Kenneth Robert Swartz; her mother, Ruby Salasl; stepfather, Richard Salas; father, George Schuerger; brother, Vincent Schuerger; and beloved sisters, Anne Mclees and Connie Schuerger in heaven. June Carol is survived by her sisters and brothers-in-law, Georgia and Gary Meyer, Sandy Zeller, Sue Davis, Sonny and Danny West, Judy and Bruce Claudius, and Ed Mclees. She is also survived by her two daughters and their families, Kimberly Swartz Moen and Karen Kimball Semone (Mark Semone); four granddaughters, Lynn Margaret, Amelia Carol, Danielle Crystal, Katherine Michelle; three great-granddaughters, Madison June, Olivia Kae, Delta Georgianne; and two great-grandsons, Beau Alan and Wyatt Alan. Born in Portageville, Missouri, she resided in Kansas City, and most recently in Pinellas Park, Florida. She was a graduate of Van Horn High School class of 1958. June was an employee of Wal mart for 30 years. June was a great seamstress, loved to garden and decorate with a touch of glamour. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren would like the world to know that June was loving, kind and wonderful to be around. They will miss watching her needlepoint. Service will be held July 18 at 1 pm, White Chapel Cemetery Mausoleum, 6600 NE Antioch Rd., Gladstone, MO.



