Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
MacDonald Funeral Home
10520 N. Florida Avenue
Tampa, FL 33612
813-933-4950
Resources
More Obituaries for June HACKMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June HACKMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
June HACKMAN Obituary
HACKMAN, June F. 91, of Tampa, passed away peacefully April 12, 2020. She was a parishoner of Most Holy Redeemer Church and a longtime member of Tampa Lake Women's Club. June enjoyed cooking, gardening and playing Bridge. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Michael Hackman and son, Michael Hackman Jr. She is survived by daughter, Debra (Mike) Allen; grandsons, Dave, Kirk (Renee), Scott (Chrissy), Josh, Jason; great-grandchildren, Tim, Aaron, Elizabeth, Jayden; great-great-granddaughters, Makayla and Maisyn; and 'adopted' son, Rick (Kena) Hummell. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time. For online condolences, visit: www.macdonaldfuneral.com MacDonald Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of MacDonald Funeral Home
Download Now