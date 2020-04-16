|
HACKMAN, June F. 91, of Tampa, passed away peacefully April 12, 2020. She was a parishoner of Most Holy Redeemer Church and a longtime member of Tampa Lake Women's Club. June enjoyed cooking, gardening and playing Bridge. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Michael Hackman and son, Michael Hackman Jr. She is survived by daughter, Debra (Mike) Allen; grandsons, Dave, Kirk (Renee), Scott (Chrissy), Josh, Jason; great-grandchildren, Tim, Aaron, Elizabeth, Jayden; great-great-granddaughters, Makayla and Maisyn; and 'adopted' son, Rick (Kena) Hummell. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time. For online condolences, visit: www.macdonaldfuneral.com MacDonald Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020