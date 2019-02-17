YOUNG, June Hurley
"Miss June" passed away peacefully in her sleep February 2, 2019. She was best known as the Romper Room teacher and for saving the Don Cesar. A more detailed obituary ran in the Tampa Bay Times Feb. 11th and 12th. A Celebration of Life will be 3 pm, Sunday, March 3rd at the Don Cesar. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sunshine State Westie Rescue at
[email protected] or Suncoast Hospice at suncoasthospicefoundation.org/donations/.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 17, 2019