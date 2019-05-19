Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for June LaVon BOLDT. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BOLDT, June LaVon



died May 10, 2019 at the age of 93. June will be cherished forever by her son, Steven (Dr. Mary Ann Pittman) and her daughter, Sherill (John Mead). June was predeceased recently by her husband of 74 years, Bill. Born in Dubuque, Iowa, June was the embodiment of Midwestern values that encouraged modesty and the belief that your reputation was your most prized possession. Although June worked briefly for the FBI in their Fingerprinting Bureau, she spent over 20 years with the traffic accident division of the St. Petersburg Police Department. In 1984, June was awarded "Civilian of the Year" for extraordinary dedication and outstanding job performance. June took great pride in her work and even greater pride in the lasting co-worker relationships that grew during her employment. However, June's inherent gift was her unwavering profound love of her family. June's unselfish desire to nurture her family knew no limits. To her family, June was a saint and her generous helping hand, sincere smile, and comforting voice will be missed deeply. June was an impeccable dresser, skillful seamstress, tireless homemaker, great cook, excellent travel navigator, passionate vintage silver jewelry collector, dog lover, friendly neighbor and loyal friend. But above all, June was the ideal affectionate mother to her children and adoring wife to her husband. We love you Mom, and miss your loving heart and smiling face.

