MILEY, June
75, of St Petersburg, transitioned to her heavenly home on June 28, 2019. She is survived by her sons, Sherwin Sean Sampson and Delanor Prime Miley; daughters, Allison Sampson, Cassandra Barnes-Myers, Lisa Sampson-Holtz and Chasity Dawson; 14 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Visitation, Friday, 3-8 pm, with wake, 6-7 pm, at the funeral home. Funeral service, Saturday, July 6, 11 am, at New Shiloh P.B. Church 2810 22nd Ave. S.
Lawson Funeral Home
(727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 4, 2019