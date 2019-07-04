June MILEY

Service Information
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL
33713
(727)-623-9025
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Wake
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
New Shiloh P.B. Church
2810 22nd Ave. S
Obituary
MILEY, June

75, of St Petersburg, transitioned to her heavenly home on June 28, 2019. She is survived by her sons, Sherwin Sean Sampson and Delanor Prime Miley; daughters, Allison Sampson, Cassandra Barnes-Myers, Lisa Sampson-Holtz and Chasity Dawson; 14 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Visitation, Friday, 3-8 pm, with wake, 6-7 pm, at the funeral home. Funeral service, Saturday, July 6, 11 am, at New Shiloh P.B. Church 2810 22nd Ave. S.

Lawson Funeral Home

(727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 4, 2019
