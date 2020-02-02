Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Southern Funeral Care
10510 Riverview Drive
Riverview, FL 33578
(813) 671-3121
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Southern Funeral Care
10510 Riverview Drive
Riverview, FL 33578
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
1:00 PM
Southern Funeral Care
10510 Riverview Drive
Riverview, FL 33578
View Map
June NEWTON Obituary
NEWTON, June Turner 63, of Riverview, FL. joined the angels on Jan. 29, 2020 while surrounded by family and friends. Her loving daughter, Amy Elizabeth Newton (Sean McLaughlin) of Baton Rouge, LA; and Amy's father, William Joseph Newton of Brandon, Florida will miss her dearly. Her loving and supportive brother, Calvin Leroy Turner; and sister-in-love, Shirley Thornton Turner, of Apollo Beach will carry with them many fond memories. Also left behind are nieces, Amber Turner Bosche (Kerry) of Groton, CT, Crystal Turner Sebago (Jake) of Tampa; and great-nieces and great-nephews, Henry, Clark, and Goldie Bosche, and Eleanor Sebago, who adored their Juju. She has joined her parents, Roscoe and Gertrude (nee Brainer) Turner; and beloved brothers, Donald Turner (Brenda), Herbert "Tubby" Turner (Kathy and four children) in heaven. She touched the lives of many and will be missed by all. Services will be held at 1 pm at Southern Funeral Care, 10510 Riverview Drive, Riverview, FL., on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, and the family will receive friends beginning at noon. Interment will take place at Fellowship Cemetery in Lithia, FL. Please visit: SouthernFuneralCare.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 2, 2020
