WALSH, June A. passed away September 3, 2019, in Treasure Island, FL. Born in Buffalo, NY on November 13, 1936, she graduated Bishop McMahon High School in Buffalo. June retired in 1995 from Northampton Community College in Bethlehem, PA. She was the dear wife of the late Richard; mother of Kevin (Carin) and Kelly (Steven); grandmother of Jackson and Henry; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends. A private mass will be held in St. Pete Beach. In lieu of flowers, Catholic masses offered in her memory would be most appreciated. Alternately, donations may be made in her honor to St. Jude's Hospital (stjude.org) or the ASPCA (aspca.org). Beach Memorial Chapel
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 7, 2019