BECKER, Justin With great sadness we announce the passing of Justin Daniel Becker "Reptar," 30, May 10, 2020. Well known resident of Palm Harbor. Survived by his son, Daniel Thomas Wheeley; parents, Bernadette and James Becker; grandparents, close friends and family. Celebration of Life May 30, 11 am Crystal Beach. If you were touched by Justin, do a Good Deed for the community as he always did.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store