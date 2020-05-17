Justin BECKER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Justin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BECKER, Justin With great sadness we announce the passing of Justin Daniel Becker "Reptar," 30, May 10, 2020. Well known resident of Palm Harbor. Survived by his son, Daniel Thomas Wheeley; parents, Bernadette and James Becker; grandparents, close friends and family. Celebration of Life May 30, 11 am Crystal Beach. If you were touched by Justin, do a Good Deed for the community as he always did.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Crystal Beach
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved