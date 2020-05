Or Copy this URL to Share

BECKER, Justin With great sadness we announce the passing of Justin Daniel Becker "Reptar," 30, May 10, 2020. Well known resident of Palm Harbor. Survived by his son, Daniel Thomas Wheeley; parents, Bernadette and James Becker; grandparents, close friends and family. Celebration of Life May 30, 11 am Crystal Beach. If you were touched by Justin, do a Good Deed for the community as he always did.



