HARRIS, Justin Benjamin Perrall 26, of St. Petersburg, transitioned May 21, 2020. He was a member of First Mt. Zion M.B. Church. He is survived by his dearest parents, Keith and Katrina Harris; son, Justin Harris Jr.; sister, Kaitlynn Dorothy Marie Harris; other relatives and friends. Visitation is Friday 3-7 pm, Funeral service will be held privately at the family's request. Lawson Funeral Home 727-623-9025



