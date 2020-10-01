1/1
Justin Brown
BROWN, Justin Paul 45, of Tampa, passed away September 27, 2020. He was born in Middletown, Ohio and relocated to Tampa in his teens. Justin graduated from Milligan College, in Johnson City, TN with a bachelor's in healthcare administration. He worked hard in his career in assisted living and had reached the position of Regional Vice President of Frontier Management. One of Justin's greatest attributes was bringing joy to those around him, most often putting others before himself. Justin lived life to the fullest. This was evident in his love of world travel, the beach, a simple sunset and the adoration of being around the ones he loved. A simple, yet poignant quote that he greatly appreciated, "the nearer a man comes to a calm mind, the closer he is to strength"-Marcus Aurelius. Justin is survived by his parents, William (Charlene) Brown and Janet Browning; sisters, Heather (Edward) Nieman and Jennifer (Jeffrey) McElhaney; partner, Steven Giovanniello; nieces, Kahla Nieman, Meredith McElhaney, Lily McElhaney; nephew, Spencer Nieman; best friends, Greg (Stephen) Peters-Sherman and Mariah Foster. Visitation will be held Sunday, October 4, from 1-5 pm at Blount Curry MacDill, 605 S. Macdill Ave., Tampa FL. A celebration of life will be held privately Monday. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Meals on Wheels of Tampa, in honor of Justin Brown. Please visit his online guestbook at: www.blountcurrymacdill.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Blount Curry MacDill
Funeral services provided by
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel
605 S MACDILL AVE
Tampa, FL 33609
8138762421
