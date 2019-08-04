Jutta NIXON

Obituary
NIXON, Jutta Brigitte 64, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019. Daughter of Ursula Woolard and adopted daughter of Sergeant Anthony V. Guadagno, she is survived by her son, Christopher Nixon; grandchildren, Felix and Alice; brother, Vincent; sister, Mona; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and a nephew. She was loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed. A Life Celebration will be held August 24 at 1 pm, at Victory Estates, 6950 46th Ave. N. St. Petersburg, Florida. Flowers for the event are welcome or donations to Suncoasthospicefoundation.org
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 4, 2019
