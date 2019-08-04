NIXON, Jutta Brigitte 64, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019. Daughter of Ursula Woolard and adopted daughter of Sergeant Anthony V. Guadagno, she is survived by her son, Christopher Nixon; grandchildren, Felix and Alice; brother, Vincent; sister, Mona; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and a nephew. She was loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed. A Life Celebration will be held August 24 at 1 pm, at Victory Estates, 6950 46th Ave. N. St. Petersburg, Florida. Flowers for the event are welcome or donations to Suncoasthospicefoundation.org
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 4, 2019