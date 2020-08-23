LEWETAG, K. Patricia "Pat" 84, of Ellenton, FL, went to be with the Lord on August 16, 2020. Pat was born in Alexandria, VA to Clement and Kathryn Watkins on July 21, 1936. She graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1954. Pat loved life, traveling, family, friends, and her dogs. She loved cooking, and gathering with friends and family. She was known for her cheerful spirit, and her ability to bring people together. Pat is survived by her loving husband, Arthur "Art" Lewetag, whom she was married to for 66 years; her four children, Deborah West, Sharon Muraco, Michael Lewetag, and Karen Pearson; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Celebration of life restricted to immediate family.



