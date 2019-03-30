TALBOOM, Kachel M.
33, of Venice, FL unexpectedly passed away on March 12, 2019. She was a lifelong resident of Florida. She is survived by her son, Keagan P. Hohmann of North Port; daughter, Kensli M. White of Venice; mother, Bobbi Lomonica of Holiday; father, Geoffrey Talboom of Port Charlotte; sister, Tori Higgins of Holiday; and maternal grandmother, Cindy Lomonica of Englewood. She is preceded in death by her brother, Brian P. Talboom and paternal grandparents, Frank and Nancy Talboom.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 30, 2019