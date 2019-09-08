Guest Book View Sign Service Information Garden Of Memories Funeral Home 4207 E LAKE AVE Tampa , FL 33610 (813)-626-3161 Send Flowers Obituary

JACKSON, Kanisha J. 37, formerly of Harrisburg, went home to be with the lord Friday, August 30, 2019 at Advent Hospital, in Tampa, FL. Born in Harrisburg, she was the daughter of Jerry D. Younger and Stephanie M. Lyons formerly of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. She was a graduate of Reading High School. Right after high school she enlisted in the United States Air Force. Later she went to Ashford University, in Iowa where she earned her Bachelors Degree in Social and Criminal Justice and American Military University, in West Virginia where she earned her Masters Degree In Business Administration. Kanisha served in the United States Air Force for over 18 years and was recently promoted to Senior Master Sergeant. During her outstanding Air Force career Kanisha was awarded numerous Air Force achievement, commendation and meritorious Service Awards. Health and fitness was a major part of her life and after retirement her dream was to open a fitness center for women. She loved life and infected everyone she met with adventure, joy, and positivity. Kanisha was dedicated to her family. She loved the beach and traveling the world. Her light will continue to shine through her beautiful daughter. She is preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Glois J. Chowder of Rochester, NY, maternal grandmother, Doris J. Baker of Harrisburg, and her father-in-law, Edward E. Jackson of Baltimore, MD. She is survived by her father; mother; husband, Christopher D. Jackson of Washington DC; her infant daughter, Amirah L. Jackson; father-in-law, Reginald L. Scott and mother-in-law, Tuwanda Scott, of Spring Hill, FL; siblings, Candra A. Lyons, China S. Fraser both formerly of Harrisburg; brother-in-law, Stephen M. Scott and sister-in-law, Danelle L. Scott of Vacaville, CA; brother-in-law, Damien F. Miller, brother-in-law, Jonathan R. Scott and sister-in-law, Ashley M. Scott of Tallahassee; an aunt, Robin L. Baker of Harrisburg; four loving nieces, Nycol T. Lyons, Nyani J. Lyons, Cay'Arie N. Cato, Cay'Dence B. Cato; a nephew, Frank I. Stovall; a nephew-in-law, Ethan T. Scott; and niece-in-law, Zoey N. Scott, and a host of other family members and friends. All who want to join us in the celebration of her life Services will be held September 9 2 pm, at Tampa Gardens of Memories 4207 E. Lake Ave., Tampa Florida 33610. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Kanisha's memory may be made to the Fibrolamellar Cancer Foundation

