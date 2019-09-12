AKINS, Karen D. 60, of St. Petersburg, transit-ioned to her heavenly home Sept. 4, 2019. She's survived by her son, Gregory T. Green Jr.; daughter, Tamica D. Green; brothers, James Moody, George, Michael, Paul, and Terry Jones; sisters, Wanda Moody, Deborah Smith, Georgianna Hayes, Hattie Barton, and Kimberly Jones; 10 grandchildren; and three great-grand-children; other relatives and friends. Memorial service is Sunday, Sept. 15, 11:30 am at Christ Gospel Church, 2512 22nd. Ave. S. Lawson Funeral Home 727-623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 12, 2019