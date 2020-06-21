Karen BOSTICK
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BOSTICK, Karen Lou (Bendall) 74, of Lutz, FL, Dothan, AL and Alexandria, VA, unexpectedly passed away on June 16, 2020. Karen will be fondly remembered for being a loving person to all whom she met and for having an insatiable love of conversation. She had worked in the healthcare industry (NOVA Medical Group, Fairfax, VA) for nearly 40 years. Karen is survived by her husband, Shelby Bostick; daughter, Kari (Jeffrey) Isbister; and her beloved grandchildren, Nathaniel, Gavin and Kendall. She also leaves behind her brother, Charles "Chicky" (Candi) Bendall of Naticoke, MD. Memorial gifts can be made to the: Egypt Shrine "New Building Fund" 1913 N. Nebraska Ave, Tampa, FL 33602. Blount & Curry Carrollwood

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Carrollwood
3207 W BEARSS AVE
Tampa, FL 33618
8139682231
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved