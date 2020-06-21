Karen BOSTICK

BOSTICK, Karen Lou (Bendall) 74, of Lutz, FL, Dothan, AL and Alexandria, VA, unexpectedly passed away on June 16, 2020. Karen will be fondly remembered for being a loving person to all whom she met and for having an insatiable love of conversation. She had worked in the healthcare industry (NOVA Medical Group, Fairfax, VA) for nearly 40 years. Karen is survived by her husband, Shelby Bostick; daughter, Kari (Jeffrey) Isbister; and her beloved grandchildren, Nathaniel, Gavin and Kendall. She also leaves behind her brother, Charles "Chicky" (Candi) Bendall of Naticoke, MD. Memorial gifts can be made to the: Egypt Shrine "New Building Fund" 1913 N. Nebraska Ave, Tampa, FL 33602. Blount & Curry Carrollwood



