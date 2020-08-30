Karen Carlson

CARLSON , Karen Ann On Monday, August 24 2020, Karen Ann Carlson, a loving mother passed away at the age of 68. Karen was born August 20, 1952 in Little Falls, New York, to Vincenza and Frank Maruszak. Karen was married twice and raised one son, four daughters, and a granddaughter. She had a passion for travel and visiting theme parks. She would take her family around the United States and visit many different theme parks and attractions. Her favorite place was Walt Disney World. Karen had created many beautiful memories and laughs with her family, especially her granddaughter Veronica. Karen was always there for her children when they needed it. She will be forever missed. Karen was preceded in death by her father, Frank and husband, Donald Carlson. She is survived by her mother, Vincenza; sisters, Jeanie and Ann; brother, John; son, Todd; daughters, Holly, Stacey, Katrina, and Kimberly; and her granddaughter, Veronica, as well as many other grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Service will be held at a later date. If you would like to attend, please contact Katrina Schenk at trinycarlson@gmail.com. www.ALifeTribute.com