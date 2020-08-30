1/1
Karen Carlson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CARLSON , Karen Ann On Monday, August 24 2020, Karen Ann Carlson, a loving mother passed away at the age of 68. Karen was born August 20, 1952 in Little Falls, New York, to Vincenza and Frank Maruszak. Karen was married twice and raised one son, four daughters, and a granddaughter. She had a passion for travel and visiting theme parks. She would take her family around the United States and visit many different theme parks and attractions. Her favorite place was Walt Disney World. Karen had created many beautiful memories and laughs with her family, especially her granddaughter Veronica. Karen was always there for her children when they needed it. She will be forever missed. Karen was preceded in death by her father, Frank and husband, Donald Carlson. She is survived by her mother, Vincenza; sisters, Jeanie and Ann; brother, John; son, Todd; daughters, Holly, Stacey, Katrina, and Kimberly; and her granddaughter, Veronica, as well as many other grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Service will be held at a later date. If you would like to attend, please contact Katrina Schenk at trinycarlson@gmail.com. www.ALifeTribute.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved