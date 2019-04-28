|
|
CLARK, Karen
73, of St. Petersburg, Florida passed away April 23, 2019. Karen is survived by her two daughters, a granddaughter and a great-granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her husband, James J. Clark in 1995. The family will receive friends at Anderson-McQueen Funeral Homes 7820 38th Ave. N. Monday, April 29, from 2-5 pm. Graveside services will be at Royal Palm Cemetery S. Tuesday, April 30, at 11 am. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Ronald McDonald House East or St. Jude's Children Research Hospital.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 28, 2019