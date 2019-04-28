Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson-McQueen Tyrone Chapel
7820 38th Ave N
Saint Petersburg, FL 33710
(727) 547-3773
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Clark

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Karen Clark Obituary
CLARK, Karen

73, of St. Petersburg, Florida passed away April 23, 2019. Karen is survived by her two daughters, a granddaughter and a great-granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her husband, James J. Clark in 1995. The family will receive friends at Anderson-McQueen Funeral Homes 7820 38th Ave. N. Monday, April 29, from 2-5 pm. Graveside services will be at Royal Palm Cemetery S. Tuesday, April 30, at 11 am. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Ronald McDonald House East or St. Jude's Children Research Hospital.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson-McQueen Tyrone Chapel
Download Now