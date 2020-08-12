Karen DIXON

DIXON, Karen Monique of Pinellas Park passed away August 1, 2020. She is survived by her father, William Dorsey; sons, Charles Dixon and Naajiy McGee; daughters, Tawania Mims and Atiya McGee; seven brothers, Randy Chilson Sr., Mark Roy, Chuck Dorsey, Kevin Dorsey, Travis Burriell, Charles Snowden, and Ronald J. Johnson; 14 sisters, Lavone Gray, Catherine Hunt, Christine Fletcher, Stephanie Dixon, Leatrice Diggs, Cheryl Diggs, Lorna Ritchie, Gloria Dorsey, Debbie Dorsey, Muriel Tioxier, Debra Dorsey, Larone Thomas, Karen King, and Molly Dorsey; 10 grandchildren; and eight great-grand-children. Memorial service is Thursday August 13, 1 pm at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel 727-623-9025
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 12, 2020.