Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen Elizabeth GUITO. View Sign Service Information Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel 605 S MACDILL AVE Tampa , FL 33609 (813)-876-2421 Send Flowers Obituary

GUITO, Karen Elizabeth



passed away on April 20, 2019 at her home in Tampa. She was surrounded by her family and friends when she peacefully passed. Survivors include her daughter, Michelle E. Nunez; her grandchildren, Maxwell Graham Valdes-Nunez, Gilbert M. Perdomo Jr., Brandon L. Eady, Brian S. Eady, Michael J. Perdomo, Julianne G. Guito, Ralph Mason Guito IV; and her great-granddaughter, Gabriella A. Eady. Other survivors include her stepdaughter, Deborah J. Perdomo; her stepson, Ralph M. Guito III; and her daughter-in-law, Karen A. Guito. Others include her cousins, neighbors, and dear friends and colleagues.



Karen was born on July 25, 1950. Growing up in the 1950s, she was immersed in her faith, and had childhood dreams of having a peaceful home, and cooking wonderful meals for her family. She became a child of the 60s, however, embracing Bob Dylan, Peter, Paul and Mary, and Joan Baez. She armed herself with her guitar and her lovely soprano voice and was an accomplished folksinger, joining a group with her life-long friend, Dr. Linda "Bunny" Carson to play gigs for WFLA, WEDU, Bayfront Center International Folk Festival, and Beaux Arts. She married Robert Nunez soon after graduating from Plant High School and had her daughter, Michelle. Later, she married Ralph M. Guito Jr., a prominent Tampa attorney, and also worked as his litigation paralegal, drafting complex legal documents and managing a successful law practice.



Karen was a woman who had an abiding and complex intelligence and for many years was immersed in the rule of law. She graduated from the University of South Florida in 1995, with honors, magna cum laude, and then graduated from St. Thomas School of Law in 1998. She became a member of the Florida Bar in 1998. She then served on the Board of Advisors to the St. Thomas School of Law and acted as Judge in the Susan J. Farrell Intercultural Human Rights Moot Court Competition between 2005 and 2015. She also received an award for Outstanding Young Alumni Professionalism and Service to St. Thomas University. She continued her service after leaving law school serving on the Ethics Committee of the Florida Bar, and served two consecutive terms as Chair of the Hillsborough County Law Fair, a legal outreach program that provides legal services and resources to indigent neighborhoods in the Tampa Bay area.



Notwithstanding her public service in the legal community, Karen maintained an active legal practice, aggressively and compassionately representing her clients in areas of family law, business litigation, personal injury and wrongful death. She was also part of a trial team that received the then-highest jury verdict award in Pasco County in 2005. She was highly respected among her colleagues, and an activist for intercultural human rights. Most importantly, Karen's life was centered around being a beloved member of her family, and a true friend to those who were blessed to know her. She will be truly missed by all.



Visitation will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 6 pm, at the Tampa Woman's Club, located at 2901 Bayshore Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33629. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 27, at 11 am, at the Tampa Woman's Club followed by interment services at the Hillsboro Memorial Cemetery, located at 2323 West Brandon Boulevard, Brandon, FL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her honor to Seasons Hospice of Hillsborough County and the Hillsborough County Bar Foundation, Chester Ferguson Law Center, 1610 North Tampa, Street, Tampa, 33602.



www.blountcurrymacdill.com

GUITO, Karen Elizabethpassed away on April 20, 2019 at her home in Tampa. She was surrounded by her family and friends when she peacefully passed. Survivors include her daughter, Michelle E. Nunez; her grandchildren, Maxwell Graham Valdes-Nunez, Gilbert M. Perdomo Jr., Brandon L. Eady, Brian S. Eady, Michael J. Perdomo, Julianne G. Guito, Ralph Mason Guito IV; and her great-granddaughter, Gabriella A. Eady. Other survivors include her stepdaughter, Deborah J. Perdomo; her stepson, Ralph M. Guito III; and her daughter-in-law, Karen A. Guito. Others include her cousins, neighbors, and dear friends and colleagues.Karen was born on July 25, 1950. Growing up in the 1950s, she was immersed in her faith, and had childhood dreams of having a peaceful home, and cooking wonderful meals for her family. She became a child of the 60s, however, embracing Bob Dylan, Peter, Paul and Mary, and Joan Baez. She armed herself with her guitar and her lovely soprano voice and was an accomplished folksinger, joining a group with her life-long friend, Dr. Linda "Bunny" Carson to play gigs for WFLA, WEDU, Bayfront Center International Folk Festival, and Beaux Arts. She married Robert Nunez soon after graduating from Plant High School and had her daughter, Michelle. Later, she married Ralph M. Guito Jr., a prominent Tampa attorney, and also worked as his litigation paralegal, drafting complex legal documents and managing a successful law practice.Karen was a woman who had an abiding and complex intelligence and for many years was immersed in the rule of law. She graduated from the University of South Florida in 1995, with honors, magna cum laude, and then graduated from St. Thomas School of Law in 1998. She became a member of the Florida Bar in 1998. She then served on the Board of Advisors to the St. Thomas School of Law and acted as Judge in the Susan J. Farrell Intercultural Human Rights Moot Court Competition between 2005 and 2015. She also received an award for Outstanding Young Alumni Professionalism and Service to St. Thomas University. She continued her service after leaving law school serving on the Ethics Committee of the Florida Bar, and served two consecutive terms as Chair of the Hillsborough County Law Fair, a legal outreach program that provides legal services and resources to indigent neighborhoods in the Tampa Bay area.Notwithstanding her public service in the legal community, Karen maintained an active legal practice, aggressively and compassionately representing her clients in areas of family law, business litigation, personal injury and wrongful death. She was also part of a trial team that received the then-highest jury verdict award in Pasco County in 2005. She was highly respected among her colleagues, and an activist for intercultural human rights. Most importantly, Karen's life was centered around being a beloved member of her family, and a true friend to those who were blessed to know her. She will be truly missed by all.Visitation will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 6 pm, at the Tampa Woman's Club, located at 2901 Bayshore Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33629. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 27, at 11 am, at the Tampa Woman's Club followed by interment services at the Hillsboro Memorial Cemetery, located at 2323 West Brandon Boulevard, Brandon, FL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her honor to Seasons Hospice of Hillsborough County and the Hillsborough County Bar Foundation, Chester Ferguson Law Center, 1610 North Tampa, Street, Tampa, 33602. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close