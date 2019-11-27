HIGGS, Karen Lynn passed away peacefully Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Terry Higgs. She is survived by her sisters, Jackie and Carla; nieces, Jillian and Stephanie; nephews David and Billy; in addition to many other loving family members. Karen will always be remembered for her free spirit, fierce independence, and devotion to her family, friends, and multiple horses and cats that she has cared for all of her life. In lieu of flowers, and to honor Karen's wishes, the family asks that a donation be made to the animal .
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 27, 2019