IACONA, Karen Ann 72, of Holiday, died November 27, 2020. She moved here from Merrick, Long Island, NY in August 1981. In her early work years, she was a licensed preschool teacher but was a scratch baker (a benchmen) most of her life. She is a Christian, and a member of Calvary Chapel Worship Center, New Port Richey. She supported multiple organizations and causes for the diseases that she had herself throughout her life. Karen was the wife of the late Angelo Iacona. She found love and companionship with her dear friend Edward Sweeney and cared for him until his passing. Karen had been residing with her husband in Christ Michael J. Pulsonetti until the time of his death, leaving her children, George Hoernig III and Susan Smith; her stepsons, Anthony and Peter Iacona; her grandchildren, Michelle, Jamie, Samantha, Nathaniel, Ashlyn, and Faith; great-grandson, Brayden; along with her siblings, Jeanne, Paulette, Michele, and Joseph. Dobies FH/Holiday



